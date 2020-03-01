CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON – Crystal G. Fournier, 38; ATKINSON – Andrew F. Brown Jr., 42; BELMONT – Jon Randall Rich, 57; CENTER CONWAY – Brendan A. Towle-Wright, 26; CHESTER – Nicholas R. Graham, 33; CONCORD – Kyle D. Heatley,23, and Tyler James Sawyer, 29; DEERING – Kenneth W. Coffin, 51; DERRY – Sherry L. Picarello Colindres, 49; DOVER – Austin M. Jennings, 27; EPPING – Raymond B. Butler, 61; FRANKLIN – Amber L. Florence, 25; GILSUM – Timothy Daniel Jones, 24; GOFFSTOWN – Arianna Ruth Parkinson, 20; HAMPTON – Daniel W. Eaton, 42; HANCOCK – Roy E. Schwatlo, 62; INTERVALE – Sage A. West, 22; LACONIA – Chelsea M. Fournier, 29; LOUDON – Samantha N. Warner, 28; MANCHESTER – Abhas Joshi, 27, and Philip R. Perez, 51; MELVIN VILLAGE – Joshua M. Batchelder, 40; MIDDLETON – Derek P. Fisher, 42; NASHUA – Charles J. Cate, 30; NEWMARKET – Nicole C. Brunelle, 23; NEWPORT – Justin W. Hamilton, 23; NORTH CONWAY – James Frederick Ross, 46; PELHAM – Brian M. LaPointe, 30, and Stephen James Bailey, 62; PETERBOROUGH – Angela McGranaghan, 34; PLYMOUTH – Lee Robinson Fletcher, 32; PORTSMOUTH – Justine M. Whitney, 45, and Sarah E. Gajewski, 24; SANBORNTON – Jacob N. Spencer, 36; STRATHAM – Jack P. Henry, 18; WEARE – Sheila Renee Allatt, 37; WILTON – Matthew J. Collins, 37.
Out of state
Marques Dorvilmar, 35, Boston, Mass.; Luke Allen Bissell, 24, Greenfield, Mass.; Jose Acosta, 33, Lowell, Mass.; Scott Proctor, 32, Lunenburg, Mass.; Jessica Iantosca, 23, Woburn, Mass.; Mikhayla S. Holm, 17, New London, Minn.; Thomas Rich, 63, Portsmouth, R.I.; Israel Irek Rios III, 23, Rio Grande City, Texas; Rickey W. Burge, 63, Norton, Vt.