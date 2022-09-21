SALISBURY, Massachusetts — A New Hampshire man was twice the legal limit for drunken driving when he caused a three-car crash Saturday evening at the intersection of Rabbit Road and Main Street, injuring two people, according to a police report.

Brett Bourassa, 25, of East Kingston was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on charges of drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop or yield. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Nov. 14 for a pretrial hearing.