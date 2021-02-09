A worker at a Easterseals residential treatment facility for children was beaten to the point of unconsciousness on Monday afternoon, allegedly by two teenaged residents, according to Manchester police.
The unnamed worker was bitten on the arm and pushed to the ground when she tried to break up a fight between three residents, police said. She was then kicked in the head several times and began to black out.
"She is at home recovering and doesn't remember the whole incident," said Nancy Rollins, chief operating officer of Easterseals New Hampshire.
Easterseals operates the Zachary Road Intensive Residential Treatment Facility, which provides neurobehavioral and psychiatric education and residential programs for people aged 8 to 21. Residents are either intellectually or developmentally disabled.
Rollins said 70 students now reside at the center.
She said the staff has been working to reduce physical restraints, reduce physical contact and emphasize de-escalation techniques.
"This is highly unusual. We've never had an incident of this magnitude, and we're taking it seriously," Rollins said. That includes an internal review and possible recommendations for changes if necessary.
Rollins said the employee is a family outreach worker who works with both students and their families. She has worked at Zachary Road for a number of years and is beloved by the students there.
Police said they charged a 16-year-old with simple assault and a 17-year-old with second-degree assault. Police said they were removed from the facility pending a hearing.
Rollins said they are in the custody of New Hampshire juvenile justice for a short term. At the time of the attack, preparations were under way to move the two back to their home states, she said.
The third remains at Zachary Road.
The facility is licensed for 120 residents, but Easterseals has reduced the population because of social distancing measures necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Activities, especially physical activities, have been limited because of the pandemic.
"It's been a very long and challenging year for students as well as staff," Rollins said.
She said some residents have tested positive and have all been asymptomatic. Some staff have tested positive and stayed home with symptoms.
Staff are deemed health care workers and were eligible for Phase 1a vaccinations, she said. Twenty-two residents are over the age of 18 and eligible for vaccinations; Easterseals is working with Manchester health officials to deliver vaccinations on-site, she said.