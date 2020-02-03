EASTON -- Arthur Rainville, the town's fire chief, is on paid administrative leave and behind bars after being charged and arrested for allegedly firing 14 bullets at an occupied residence in Bethlehem and driving drunk in Littleton, both on Christmas Day.
Zak Mei, the chairman of the Easton Board of Selectmen, on Monday said Rainville, 59, was placed on leave by the selectmen and that Deputy Chief Darrel Gearhart was appointed to serve as interim chief.
Mei said Rainville has been a very valuable, knowledgeable and “longtime member of the community and the department,” adding that the matter is something that “We’d rather not comment on other than (to say) it was a surprise and we hope that it can be resolved as quickly as possible for everyone involved.”
Following a Jan. 31 hearing in Grafton County Superior Court, Judge Lawrence MacLeod denied Rainville’s motion to be released on bail and ordered him to remain in preventive detention at the Grafton County House of Corrections pending trial. A final pretrial hearing has been scheduled for April 29.
Rainville has been charged, but not yet indicted, on two special-class felony counts of criminal threatening with a firearm; and one count each of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief for his alleged actions in Bethlehem, and DUI-impaired operation for his arrest in Littleton.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to a home on Cleos Way at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, with officers told that Rainville “was intoxicated and discharging a handgun.”
Rainville left the residence before the first officer arrived and while not finding Rainville, the officer found “14 9mm Luger shell casings” outside the residence as well as two bullet fragments.
The officer determined that three separate areas of the residence appeared to have been struck by bullets and that one bullet passed through a bedroom where one occupant had taken refuge during the shooting.
No one was injured, the affidavit said, and witnesses told investigators that Rainville “began acting erratic and was extremely intoxicated.” The witnesses said they repeatedly offered to drive Rainville home, but he instead became agitated, refused to leave and insisted on staying.
Rainville then allegedly pulled a handgun out of his car, declaring “I’ve got something to show you,” and fired at the house he had been visiting, the affidavit said.
About half an hour after fleeing the scene in Bethlehem, Littleton police said Rainville was involved in a collision on West Main Street and was apprehended.
In his denial of bail order, MacLeod wrote that Rainville “presents a credible threat to himself and the community …” which is why Rainville should remain in preventive detention.
MacLeod acknowledged, however, that evidence had been presented to show that Rainville “has been an active and positive member of the community and has not posed a disciplinary problem while incarcerated …”