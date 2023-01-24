Law enforcement officials are praising the work of prosecutors, police and members of the homeless community that resulted in a Manchester man being found guilty last week in the 2021 beating death of a homeless man in a city park.
Last week a Hillsborough County jury found Brandon Gomez, 37, guilty of manslaughter, negligent homicide and first-degree assault in the death of Brian Berlo, 57, in September of 2021.
Prosecutors Shawn Sweeney and Elena Brander of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office worked together with the Manchester Police Department and local members of the homeless population to bring about the guilty verdict, officials said in a news release.
“This case was challenging for everyone involved,” Manchester police spokesperson Heather Hamel wrote in a news release. “Manchester police worked tirelessly to locate witnesses in the community who were not easily found, and aided in facilitating communication between those individuals and the County Attorney’s Office in preparation for trial. Merrill Beauchamp, Victim Witness Advocate, went as far as to search the homeless encampment to bring a critical witness into the courtroom at the last minute to complete the state’s case on Friday.”
“I am grateful for the initial response of the patrol officers to this incident as well for the excellent investigation that was conducted by the detectives assigned to this case,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement.
“This case is an example of the Hillsborough County Attorney and the Manchester Police Department’s commitment to equal application of justice regardless of social status,” said Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin in a statement.
Prosecutors claimed Berlo suffered a traumatic brain injury after Gomez repeatedly drove his head into a tree. Berlo would die three days later. The assault took place at Victory Park in downtown Manchester.
Gomez will be sentenced on April 21 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.