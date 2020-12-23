Eight people are facing charges ranging from disorderly conduct to assaulting a police officer after Nashua police tried to break up a large house party early Tuesday.
According to police, officers responded to a noise complaint at a Bowers Street home around 1 a.m. Tuesday for the third time in an hour when they arrested Rashel Tyler, 24, on a disorderly conduct charge after she stated she was hosting the party.
According to police, while Tyler was being taken into custody, a group of partygoers became hostile toward officers, refusing to stop after repeated warnings.
Robin Guzman-Encarnacion, 21, and Rony Guzman-Encarnacion, 25, allegedly assaulted an officer, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released, officials said.
After breaking up the party, eight people were arrested on various charges, including assault on a police officer, resisting detention and disorderly conduct.
Richie Dejesus Rosario, 22, Bryan Guzman, 18, Catherine Hulse, 19, and Arianna Dube, 22, all of Nashua, and Yuralis Paulino, 21, of Londonderry, were also taken into custody, along with Rony and Robin Guzman-Encarnacion.
Rony Guzman-Encarnacion was expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-South on Wednesday, while the other seven individuals are expected in court on Jan. 20.