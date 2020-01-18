CONCORD — Saying she is “ashamed and embarrassed” by her actions during a 2007 armed standoff with federal authorities, a 78-year-old Plainfield woman will ask a judge to release her from prison later this month.
Elaine Brown, who has spent 12 years in federal prison, “deeply regrets that, after a lifetime of professionalism, honesty, and hard work, she chose to follow her husband down a rabbit hole of extremism, disobedience, and ultimately, criminality,” according to papers filed in U.S. District Court in Concord last week.
Brown is now in the process of obtaining a divorce from Ed Brown, her second husband, “having concluded over time that her loyalty to her husband was badly misplaced,” her attorney, Jeffery Levin, the assistant federal public defender, wrote.
Elaine Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2009, but a federal appeals court last year granted her to challenge her prior convictions, and a new sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 31.
She will ask the court to sentence her to the time she has already served, followed by three years of supervised release, according to court documents.
After the Browns were convicted of tax-related offenses in 2007 but before sentencing, they holed up at their Plainfield compound, keeping federal law enforcement agents at bay, attracting fellow anti-tax sympathizers and holding media interviews.
They were arrested eight months later after a federal marshal posed as a supporter to gain entry.
In his court filing, Levin writes that more than 12 years in federal prison have “chastened and humbled” Elaine Brown. “Elaine has dedicated herself to her prison community, as a library clerk, student, volunteer, and participant in a multi-faith community,” he wrote. “She has demonstrated through her actions that she is deeply remorseful for her crimes and the hurt, pain, and trouble she caused others and her community in general.”
After the Browns’ arrest, federal agents found an underground bunker at their compound with more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as more than 200 explosive devices, according to authorities.
The court motion filed last week states that no one was injured during the eight-month standoff. And it says “there was no evidence at trial that Elaine had anything to do with explosives.”
Brown, who previously had a dental practice in Lebanon, deeply regrets the crimes she committed, the motion states. “At the time she thought it was her Christian duty to stand by her husband but understands now that she was wrong and that her loyalty to Edward was badly misplaced.”
Her attorney noted that Brown is a breast cancer survivor and has many age-related ailments, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and osteoarthritis.
She will ask the judge to allow her to spend her remaining years living with her brother and his wife, and her two grown children, all of whom live in Massachusetts. All four family members plan to attend the Jan. 31 hearing, her attorney wrote.