Elderly pedestrian fighting for life after struck by driver allegedly on drugs Mark Hayward Feb 22, 2023 Updated 51 min ago Matthew Davis Webb A Manchester man faces drugged driving charges following a collision with a pedestrian Tuesday night that left a elderly man with near fatal injuries, police said.The accident took place about 6:25 p.m. at the corner of Maple and Pearl streets. Police said they found the 79-year-old lying in the roadway.Matthew Davis Webb, 34, of Manchester was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. Police said they are not identifying the victim because the investigation is ongoing.He was taken by AMR ambulance to an unnamed hospital for treatment.