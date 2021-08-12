An unidentified man robbed Citizen’s Bank at 1550 Elm St. on Thursday morning, according to Manchester police.

The robber, who was described as a White male with gray and white hair, gave the bank teller a note and said he had a gun. He left on foot, police said.

The man was around 5 foot 6 inches tall and between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and mask, dark pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information can call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or make an anonymous report by calling Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.

 
 
 

