Elm Street bank robber said he had a gun, say Manchester police By Joshua Newhook New Hampshire Union Leader Aug 12, 2021

An unidentified man robbed Citizen's Bank at 1550 Elm St. on Thursday morning, according to Manchester police.The robber, who was described as a White male with gray and white hair, gave the bank teller a note and said he had a gun. He left on foot, police said.The man was around 5 foot 6 inches tall and between 150 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and mask, dark pants and sneakers.Anyone with information can call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or make an anonymous report by calling Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.