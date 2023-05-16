Griffin O'Neil

One of the suspected Elmwood Gardens shooters was released from prison just five days before the Saturday afternoon shooting, which sent four people to the hospital, three of them with bullet wounds.

Goffstown resident Griffin O'Neil, 20, has a lengthy record that includes felonies for possession of a stolen firearm, drug possession, probation violation and participation in a brawl at the Red Arrow diner.

Emmanuel Sayle

Unidentified

Police are asking the public's help identifying this individual, suspected of involvement in Saturday's shooting.