One of the suspected Elmwood Gardens shooters was released from prison just five days before the Saturday afternoon shooting, which sent four people to the hospital, three of them with bullet wounds.
Goffstown resident Griffin O'Neil, 20, has a lengthy record that includes felonies for possession of a stolen firearm, drug possession, probation violation and participation in a brawl at the Red Arrow diner.
Manchester police arrested O'Neil and Emmanuel Sayle, 21, on multiple charges related to the shooting. Sayle was shooter and O'Neil was an accomplice it is alleged.
O'Nei was also charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been released from prison just five days before the shooting. His address on court papers is 727 Mast Road, Goffstown.
Both O'Neil and Sayle are scheduled for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court. Police are still seeking a third person and released an image of him.
"That's super concerning," said Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. "Where's the accountability?"
Since last summer, Manchester police have been involved in a two-pronged approach to stemming gun crime: tough sentences for hardened offenders and diversion programs for youth at high-risk for committing gun crimes.
"This behavior crosses the line that says they should be diverted," Aldenberg said.
He noted that about 35 people were attending a graduation party, including a young child, when the shots rang out. A source said the two shooters are gang members, as were some of their targets.
None were killed. Of the four who were hit:
One was struck in the chest.
One suffered a gunshot wound in the lower leg that shattered the shinbone.
One suffered a bullet that went through the left thigh and into the right thigh.
One suffered a gunshot wound to the inner thigh and suffered a separated shoulder.
In a court affidavit, police say they recovered 15 9mm shell casings and one 9mm bullet.
Elmwood Gardens is family-oriented public housing owned and maintained by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
"That neighborhood's filled with good, decent, hardworking people," Aldenberg said. "They want to raise their kids and provide for their families."
While he urged people to come forward with information that will help in the investigation, he acknowledged some may be afraid to do so.
"If I was them, maybe I'd be afraid too," Aldenberg said.