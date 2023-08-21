Embattled Sheriff Mark Brave said late Monday he’s made the “difficult decision” to go on paid administrative leave as the investigation into charges he stole taxpayer funds plays out.
Brave made the decision hours after Strafford County commissioners told him they would begin the process of removing him if he did not go on leave by noon Tuesday.
In a message addressed to the Strafford County community posted on Facebook around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Brave said he has decided to take administrative leave while the “investigation, due diligence and the legal process continues.”
“While I maintain that I am innocent, and none of my spending of out of state line items was (done) to deceive the county or the people of Strafford County, I do want to make sure that the wonderful team at SCSO is able to function without added stressors to their already difficult positions,” writes Brave. “I do not want to add any distractions to their lines of duties. This is a personal fight, that should not impact the office. While this was a difficult decision to make, it is the right one. My physical and mental health has taken a major turn and I need to start thinking about taking care of myself and my daughter.
“Again I thank you for your support through all of this, and look forward to moving on from this.”
The sheriff made an unexplained purchase on his work credit card at a nightclub in Lawrence, Mass., and wrote a bogus $600 personal check for a charity golf tournament benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation, according to disclosures made Monday.
“That check has bounced,” Commission Chairman George Maglaras said during a public meeting.
The golf tourney benefits county nursing home residents “in the twilight of their lives (who) have a last request,” he said.
Brave, who is an elected official, was arrested last week. He faces eight felony charges, including theft of $19,000 in taxpayer funds that he spent on “personal expenses” and five counts of perjury for allegedly lying about money he spent to rendezvous with a female lover, Attorney General John Formella said.
Bail conditions prevent Brave from having contact with much of his department staff and county staff.
This is the third time since June, when commissioners first met with Brave and the county attorney about the allegations, that they have asked the sheriff to go on paid administrative leave.
“If he does not, then the county commission is prepared to petition the (county legislative) delegation for his removal simply because he cannot function in that job based on what’s going on,” Maglaras said earlier Monday, prior to Brave issuing his statement.
“If he was not elected, he would be out on administrative leave right now,” Maglaras said, “but because he’s elected, we apply deference to that, and that’s why we’re requesting of him to do so.”
Commissioners said they also are worried about Brave’s co-workers.
“For those folks who work in that department, we have concern for their employment. We have concern for retaliation that may take place. We have concerns about witness-tampering,” Maglaras said. “We have other concerns that could come out of him remaining there.”
Brave’s removal from office would be subject to approval by Strafford County state representatives.
Brave, a two-term Democratic incumbent, turned himself in at the state police barracks in Epping on Thursday hours before Formella made the accusations public. He was arrested and released on personal recognizance bail.
If convicted, Brave faces a maximum of 31 1/2 years to 64 years in state prison and fines of up to $32,000.
Brave has denied the allegations.
Brave told media outlets that his travel expenses were not personal and said certain county officials’ racist views prompted the investigation of him. In 2020, Brave became the first Black elected county sheriff in New Hampshire.
He won a second term last November.
During Monday’s meeting, a Rochester resident asked why Brave’s credit card wasn’t canceled sooner.
“I think the donkey is out of the barn at this point when you first knew that there were problems with those credit cards and that you didn’t shut them off immediately, and he was allowed to continue for a period of time afterwards, and I’m absolutely flabbergasted that there’s a recent charge that comes out today,” the woman told commissioners.
“I can’t unilaterally take action until there’s proof,” Maglaras said. “The proof came on Thursday from the Attorney General’s Office.”