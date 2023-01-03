An Enfield man is facing numerous charges after a police pursuit that began in Manchester and ended in a rollover crash in the town of Warner early Tuesday morning.

Ryan Sharkey, 40, was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated DWI, second offense DWI, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, according to a news release from state police.