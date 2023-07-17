US-NEWS-LASVEGAS-ENTREPRENEUR-ARRESTED-GET

Fred Khalilian, right, poses with NSYNC's JC Chasez, left, and Lenny Kravitz during a New Year's Eve party at Ian Schrager's Delano Hotel on Dec.31, 2002, in Miami Beach, Florida.  

 David Friedman/Getty Images/TNS

Mark Credico

Las Vegas Review-Journal