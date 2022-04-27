An Epping man is facing charges he gave false information to law enforcement in connection the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center, the Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.
Travis Garand, 24, of Epping, was arrested by state police Tuesday on one Class A misdemeanor charge of false report to law enforcement.
Prosecutors allege Garand knowingly gave false information to a law enforcement officer “with the purpose of inducing such officer to believe that another has committed an offense.”
In a release, the Attorney General’s Office alleges Garand told state troopers Amanda Johnson and Matthew Podell that a person named “JB” attempted to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault against him.
Garand will be arraigned in Dover Circuit Court on June 10 at 8 a.m.
He was released on personal recognizance bail pending that arraignment proceeding.
“Our Task Force will continue its investigation into child abuse allegations occurring at YDC and YDSU,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. “This investigation remains on-going and active.”
Now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, the YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019.
The victims have brought allegations involving 150 staff members from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged either with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.
While cases go back as far as 1963, the majority of them took place during the 1990s.
Any person with information regarding criminal conduct at the YDC is urged to contact the N.H. Attorney General’s Task Force hotline at 271-4000.
Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center.
To speak with an advocate, please call the statewide domestic violence hotline at 1-866-644-3574 or the statewide sexual assault hotline at 1-800-277-5570 or to find the crisis center nearest to you, please visit https://www.nhcadsv.org/member-programs.html.