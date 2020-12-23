Federal prosecutors in Michigan filed charges Wednesday against an Epping woman accused of texting threats to the chairwoman of a Republican election official after the November presidential election and sending her pictures of a mutilated female body.
Katelyn Jones, 23, of Epping, formerly of Olivet, Michigan, is charged with threatening violence through interstate commerce after an FBI investigation into threats following President Donald Trump's defeat and election fraud claims.
A criminal complaint and FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Michigan detail threats made against Monica Palmer, the Republican chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, after she voted against certifying election results that showed Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeating Trump.
"The allegations in this case should make all of us disgusted,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement Wednesday. “There is simply no place in Michigan, or in the United States, for chilling threats like this to people who are simply doing what they believe is correct.”
“Due to the potential wide scope of the investigation, we contacted the FBI for their assistance in this case,” said Director John Kosanke, Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department. “As a result of the combined efforts between the FBI and our investigative team, led by Detective Ryan Schroerlucke, federal felony charges were filed. I would like to express appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their assistance in this investigation.”
According to a court affidavit, on Nov. 18, Palmer received multiple threatening texts from an unknown person who utilized a cellphone with a 269 area code.
"Damn it was not hard finding all of your information disgusting racist b----," one text read. "I don't tolerate people like you, in fact I consider you to be a terrorist and do you know what happens to terrorist," the text read.
“The messages were immediately followed by two graphic photographs of a bloody, deceased, nude, mutilated woman, lying on the ground,” FBI Special Agent Emily Munchiando states in the affidavit.
Investigators traced the phone number to the app TextMe Inc. Company records showed the 269 phone number account was created minutes before Palmer received the first threatening message. The FBI tracked an IP address used to create the TextMe account to a subscriber identified as Jones' mother, Linda Jones, in New Hampshire, the affidavit states.
The FBI determined the text messages and additional threatening Instagram posts were linked to an account that featured photographs of a woman. Agents determined the photos were of Jones, because they matched her Michigan driver's license photo, the affidavit states.
The FBI began surveilling Katelyn Jones on Dec. 10, with FBI agents spotting a woman outside Linda Jones' home in New Hampshire wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The woman appeared to be Katelyn Jones, according to the affidavit.
Agents raided Jones’ home Tuesday and found Katelyn Jones inside.
According to court documents, Jones admitted to creating the TextMe account and using it to send the threatening texts because Palmer was "interfering with the election.”
Jones was released on bond Wednesday following a videoconference appearance in federal court in Concord.
If convicted, Jones faces up to 20 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.