An Epping woman visiting Florida for her mother’s funeral was shot on Christmas Eve by her brother, who was later shot and killed by deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, police said.
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Andrew Gant said Harvey Cantrell, 65, of Deltona, Fla., was killed at his home after he shot his sister, Gretchen Knowles, 73, after she tried to step outside her brother’s house to speak to deputies. The three deputies then opened fire on Cantrell, according to police reports from the incident.
No deputies were injured in the shooting, which occurred at 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday at a home at 1003 W. Gaucho Circle.
Deputies responded to the home after Knowles was able to make contact with her niece in Virginia, telling her that Cantrell had a gun out and was making threatening statements. Unable to call local 911, the niece called a family friend, who then called authorities.
The brother and sister buried their mother last week, according to the family friend who called 911, also telling the dispatcher Cantrell suffered from an undiagnosed mental illness.
“Harvey has a gun out and is making threatening comments and she is very scared,” the 911 caller can be heard telling authorities on a tape of the call provided to the Union Leader by authorities.
Body-worn camera video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Thursday shows what happened in the moments leading up to deputies fatally shooting Cantrell.
Authorities were able to relay information to Knowles, telling her to walk out the front door where deputies would be waiting, according to the video.
After arriving at the home on Gaucho Circle, deputies took up positions near a neighbor’s garage and told the residents to “go inside and go to the back bedroom” as they waited for Knowles to walk out the front door.
The video shows Knowles walking out, and deputies telling Cantrell to put his hands up, just before gunfire erupts.
“As she comes out of the front door, her brother comes out behind her and shoots her one time in the shoulder — bullet hits the shoulder, ricochets into her face, at that point, deputies open fire on him and he’s killed instantly,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news conference.
When deputies saw Cantrell open fire, three deputies returned fire, killing him, according to officials.
“As soon as he fired, I let him have it,” one deputy said in the video.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputies who fired their weapons as Sgt. Jason Stickels, 38, Deputy Michael Sawicki, 32, and Deputy Jacob Bissonnette, 35.
Cantrell fired a round at his sister that “struck her shoulder and grazed the side of her face, causing injury,” according to the official incident report.
“As Knowles was struck, she went to the ground and Sergeant Stickels, Deputy Bissonnette and Deputy Sawicki returned fire on Cantrell with their department issued/approved rifles, striking him multiple times,” the incident report states.
Deputies are seen administering first aid to Knowles and telling her she is going to be “OK.”
“Ma’am are you OK?” one asked.
“No, I’m not,” she said.
Knowles, who lives on Blake Road in Epping, was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. She was listed in stable condition Thursday.
The shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting.
All three deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending the FDLE investigation.
