A former custodian has been sentenced to a year of home confinement after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching an 86-year-old dementia patient at a residential care facility in Rye.
Hugh D. McIntyre, 70, will begin serving his sentence Monday following a sentencing hearing on Aug. 18 in which he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor simple assault charge accusing him of fondling the elderly woman’s breast on Jan. 28, 2019 at Webster at Rye.
This week’s guilty plea followed a jury trial in Rockingham County Superior Court last year in which McIntyre was found guilty of an enhanced misdemeanor simple assault charge and not guilty of sexual assault and abuse of a facility patient.
McIntyre’s sentencing on that conviction was delayed after the Attorney General’s Office and defense attorney Andrew Cotrupi learned about a potential issue with the jury.
An investigation of the issue was conducted, but details were not revealed and have been sealed.
According to Cotrupi, following the investigation McIntyre and state prosecutors reached agreement on a different non-enhanced misdemeanor simple assault charge, which is the one McIntyre pleaded guilty to this week.
After pleading guilty, McIntyre was sentenced to a year in the Rockingham County jail, but it was recommended that his sentence be served on administrative home confinement.
McIntyre was ordered not to have contact with the victim, her family, and one of the witnesses. He is also barred from seeking or accepting employment working with elderly or incapacitated individuals or at any locations that serve them.