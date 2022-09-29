BOSTON  - A former eBay Inc security executive was sentenced on Thursday to 57 months in prison for directing a crusade to harass a Massachusetts couple with threats and disturbing home deliveries after their online newsletter drew the ire of the e-commerce company's then-CEO.

Jim Baugh, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Patti Saris in Boston for running what she called an extensive harassment campaign fueled by eBay's "toxic culture" that involved sending the couple cockroaches, a funeral wreath and a bloody Halloween pig mask.