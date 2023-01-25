Tate brothers brought in for further questioning by anti-organised crime prosecutors

Andrew Tate answers questions from the media while being escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, in Bucharest, Romania, January 25, 2023. 

 OCTAV GANEA/INQUAM PHOTOS/VIA REUTERS

BUCHAREST  - Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate said on Wednesday there was no justice in Romania and that the case file against him in a criminal investigation for alleged human trafficking and rape was empty.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec. 29 pending an ongoing criminal investigation on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they deny.