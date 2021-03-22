Lebanon High School's baseball coach has been charged with felony aggravated domestic assault after he was accused of beating his wife with a baseball bat and breaking several of her ribs, according to court records.
Travis Pelletier, 35, of Hartford, Vt., pleaded not guilty last Tuesday in Windsor County Superior Court in White River Junction, Vt., after he was arrested at his home. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of interference with access to emergency services.
Lebanon High School Principal Ian Smith did not respond to a request for comment. Smith told parents in a letter that Pelletier had resigned for personal reasons.
According to court records, Pelletier’s wife, Courtney MacNamee, told police that her husband regularly beat her. Police first went to see MacNamee after a coworker of hers contacted Hartford, Vt., police.
Last Monday, MacNamee called her coworker and told her about the abuse, according to court records.
“I have been getting my ass kicked all weekend,” she reportedly told the friend. “He is going to kill me.”
The friend then contacted police, according to court records. MacNamee had just been released from the hospital with four broken ribs, injuries she said she received when Pelletier allegedly hit her with a baseball bat, court records said.
During an interview with police at her home, MacNamee told officers that her husband hits her every night. She initially did not want to file a police report, for fear Pelletier would “find me, he will kill me. That’s for sure,” according to the affidavit filed in court.
Pelletier told officers that he did not hit his wife, but they had a recent argument over romantic texting with a male friend, according to the affidavit. Pelletier blamed his wife’s drinking on their poor relationship, police said. Pelletier was arrested that night, according to police.
Pelletier pleaded not guilty and was released last Tuesday.