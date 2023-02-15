Former Mexican drug czar heads to trial accused of aiding El Chapo

Mexico's former Public Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna listens as Saritha Komatireddy presents closing argument to the jury in his trial on charges that he accepted millions of dollars to protect the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, once run by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at a courthouse in New York City, U.S., February 15, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. 

 JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

NEW YORK - A former Mexican law enforcement official once in charge of the country's battle against drug trafficking helped the Sinaloa cartel build a "global cocaine empire" in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday.

In closing arguments at Genaro Garcia Luna's trial in federal court in Brooklyn, prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy told jurors the cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman could not have shipped drugs from Mexico to the United States without Garcia Luna's complicity.