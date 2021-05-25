The former office manager of Pine Haven Boys School in Allenstown has pleaded guilty to taking $240,000 from the school over seven years.
Katherine Torres, 47, of Manchester, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, acting United States Attorney John J. Farley said Tuesday in a news release.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Torres submitted false information to Pine Haven’s payroll company, causing direct deposits to be made into her personal bank accounts totaling $240,000 from 2012 until March 25, 2019.
“The allegations to which Katherine Torres pleaded guilty today indicate both a disdain for the rule of law and a clear-cut case of greed," Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement.
"Torres betrayed the trust of her employer by using her position at a residential facility that cared for boys with behavioral, educational, and emotional issues, to defraud them of hundreds of thousands of dollars to line her own pockets.”
Torres is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31.