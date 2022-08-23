A former Louisville, Kentucky detective is expected to plead guilty on Tuesday to helping to falsify a search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman whose death fueled a wave of protests over police violence against people of color.

The former officer, Kelly Goodlett, is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) before U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings in a federal court in Louisville, Kentucky. She is expected to be arraigned and to enter her plea.