Timothy Connifey, the former Bartlett police chief who pleaded guilty in 2016 to lying to a Carroll County grand jury, was recently charged by Alexandria police with impersonating a police officer.
Police said in a Facebook post they arrested Connifey March 11 after two separate traffic stops earlier this year during which he “produced a police ID.” The two charges are felonies.
Police said Connifey, who now lives in Bristol, was decertified as an officer after pleading guilty “to felony level charges in 2016.”
Grafton County Attorney Martha Ann Hornick on Tuesday said in an e-mail that Connifey, 59, is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony charges on April 28. She said her office is handling the prosecution while Chief David Suckling of the Alexandria Police Department is doing the primary investigation.
According to court documents, Connifey waived extradition and is free on personal recognizance. He was ordered to surrender “any law enforcement IDs, badges or police equipment to his local police department.”
Connifey headed the Bartlett Police Department from January 2002 through January 2015.
On Dec. 21, 2015, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Connifey’s arrest on one count of witness-tampering and multiple counts of official oppression, false swearing, and perjury.
The charges arose from a Feb. 28, 2014 incident on Route 302 in Bartlett during which a vehicle operated by Kate Putnam of Concord went off Route 302 and struck and snapped a power pole.
The AG said that prior to the incident, Putnam had had been drinking at a wine-tasting, and that rather than charge her with DWI, Connifey placed the complaint on file without a finding.
Soon thereafter, Connifey had an intimate and business relationship with Putnam, but lied about them as well as his prosecution of Putnam, to the Carroll County Grand Jury, the Attorney General's Office said.
On Sept 8, 2016, Connifey appeared before Judge Amy Ignatius in Carroll County Superior Court, where, as part of an agreement with the state, he pleaded guilty to one count of felony perjury and one count of misdemeanor official oppression.
On the first charge, Ignatius sentenced him to 12 months in the Carroll County House of Corrections, with all but 90 days suspended. On the second she sentenced him to 12 months, all suspended upon good behavior for three years.