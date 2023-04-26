FILE PHOTO: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is released from jail in Washington

Facing the possibility of years in prison on felony convictions, the longtime leader of the far-right Proud Boys sought Tuesday to deflect blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack onto former president Donald Trump.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio is accused of organizing a small group of loyal Proud Boys to lead the pro-Trump mob in storming the U.S. Capitol building. Four members of that "Ministry of Self Defense" have been on trial for the past four months with Tarrio, all accused of a seditious plot to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. While other defendants have pointed at Trump's role in fomenting the violence at the Capitol, Tarrio's attorney Nayib Hassan was far more direct. Early in his closing argument Tuesday, he quoted Trump telling supporters to "fight like hell" on Jan. 6.