FILE PHOTO: Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio and Joe Biggs march

Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio, left, and Joe Biggs march during a December 12, 2020, protest in Washington, D.C. Tarrio was later arrested for acts committed at the protest and Biggs was later arrested for his involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

 JIM URQUHART/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - A U.S. judge on Wednesday will consider whether to impose the steepest sentence yet on two former leaders of the right-wing Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

Prosecutors are asking U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly to sentence Enrique Tarrio, the group's former chairman, to 33 years in prison and to sentence his co-defendant Ethan Nordean, another former leader, to 27 years.