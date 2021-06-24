A former state representative from Seabrook is accused of threatening to assassinate U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan over concerns about the fishing industry.
Richard W. Morris, 66, is charged with criminal threatening against a person and disorderly conduct for allegedly making the threats and then heading to the Yankee Fishermen’s Cooperative Fish Market in Seabrook on May 4 when Hassan was planning to visit.
He has pleaded not guilty.
The charges allege that Morris, who was a state representative in the early 2000s, threatened to assault the Democratic senator and former New Hampshire governor with the purpose of terrorizing her by making statements about his intentions to “take care of her for all of the fishing industry.”
According to a police affidavit, Seabrook patrolman Tyler Houldsworth began investigating the allegations on May 2 when he responded to the fish market for a report of a man who was harassing customers and employees.
A worker at the fish market told police that Morris has had an “ongoing issue” with fishermen, employees and customers.
“The employee also mentioned that Richard made threats towards Maggie Hassan and that he was going to assassinate her. They stated he was very open about this, telling multiple employees and customers he was going to do this,” the affidavit said.
The employee told police that Morris has “ranted continuously about the fishing industry and lack of N.H. government involvement as well as Washington, D.C.” and that his main objective was to “assassinate Maggie.”
“While I understand his enthusiasm towards helping the fishing industry, his aggressive and raw passion is unsettling with anyone who comes in contact with him,” the employee told police.
According to the affidavit, the worker reported that Morris had allegedly made the assassination statements in recent months, but when employees encountered him on May 2 he only made comments about how he was going to “take care of business on Tuesday.” Hassan was scheduled to visit the fishermen’s cooperative on May 4 to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the fishing industry.
Morris had also allegedly told employees that he would be standing at the gate waiting for her to arrive and that he would “take care of her for all of the fishing industry.”
Another employee said Morris had a goal to “stop Maggie no matter what.”
Police believed the alleged threat was credible because Hassan was, in fact, planning to visit the fishermen’s cooperative.
On the day of her visit, the fish market allegedly received a call from Morris, who stated that he was heading to the area to “arrest” Hassan, the affidavit said.
Seabrook police had arrest warrants waiting for Morris and a trespass notice barring him from the grounds of the fishermen’s cooperative.
“Richard continued to call the fish market and give updates on his location and while this was being done, New Hampshire State Police had located Richard’s vehicle in Hampton. NHSP conducted a motor vehicle stop on Richard. NHSP stated that Richard had told them he was headed to Maggie’s location,” the affidavit said.
Morris was then arrested on the warrants.
He was initially held in preventive detention, but was later released on personal recognizance bail and ordered to have no contact with Hassan and to stay at least 500 feet away from her. He is also not allowed on any property associated with the fishermen’s cooperative and can’t trespass at Hassan’s office or residence. The court also ordered that he comply with any mental health treatment recommendations.