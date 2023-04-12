Ex-speaker, AG oppose truth-in-sentencing law change
Former House Speaker Donna Sytek, R-Salem and Attorney General John Formella's office urged a state Senate panel to reject a House-passed bill that would permit state prison inmates to qualify earlier for parole than under current law. The closely divided House of Representatives overwhelmingly endorsed the measure (HB 588) last month.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- A House-passed bill that would allow some prison inmates to qualify for earlier parole and alter the state's truth-in-sentencing law is opposed by Attorney General John Formella and former House Speaker Donna Sytek, who urged a Senate panel Tuesday to kill it.

“This would be the first one where you (an inmate) would be eligible for parole less than your minimum without the court being involved at all. I think that is a big mistake,” said Sytek, who served for a decade as a member and past chair of the New Hampshire Adult Parole Board.