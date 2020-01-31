BRENTWOOD — A former manager at a TD Bank in Portsmouth will spend at least two years in prison after admitting that she swiped more than $94,000 from a developmentally disabled customer’s accounts.
Britt K. Landsperger, 46, of Stratham pleaded guilty Friday to five counts of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing the money between 2013 and 2018.
Under a plea agreement, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman sentenced Landsperger to 4 to 8 years in state prison, with 2 to 4 years suspended for five years.
She was also given a 5-to-10-year suspended sentence and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
The suspended sentences won’t be imposed as long as Landsperger stays out of trouble and avoids having any contact with the 69-year-old victim.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Brandon Garod, chief of the Consumer Protection Bureau, said the victim was severely disabled because of a brain injury.
The bank did not have insurance to protect against theft, but it did reimburse the victim for the $94,302 that was stolen from seven accounts, according to Garod.
The victim had relied on employees to help her with finances because she was unable to balance her checkbooks.
Landsperger, who was hired at the bank in 2013, was accused of using the money to cover various personal expenses, including paying rent, shopping, dining out, getting manicures, and taking summer vacations.
She had admitted to authorities that she deposited the victim’s money into her own account, forged signatures and changed the amount be withdrawn on signed checks.
Authorities learned about the thefts in May 2018 from a bank worker.
“The Department of Justice prioritizes the prosecution of those individuals that take advantage our most vulnerable citizens. The defendant in this case stole from a vulnerable customer and the state prison sentence she received shows that the court recognized the serious nature of her crimes. Hopefully this sentence sends the message that there are real and severe consequences for those who exploit New Hampshire’s elderly and vulnerable population,” Garod said.
The Attorney General’s office investigated the case with assistance from the Portsmouth Police Department and TD Bank.