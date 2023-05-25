Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Trump, attends a sentencing, in Washington

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, arrives at U.S. District Court on the day of his sentencing on contempt of Congress charges in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Steve Bannon, a one-time advisor to Donald Trump, is set to go on trial on May 27, 2024, on criminal charges over a push to fund the former U.S. president's signature wall along the U.S. southern border, a New York judge said in a court hearing on Thursday.

New York state prosecutors in Manhattan accuse Bannon of defrauding donors who contributed more than $15 million to the "We Build the Wall" fundraising drive. According to the indictment, Bannon concealed his role in diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars to the drive's chief executive.