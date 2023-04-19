FILE PHOTO: Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg

FILE PHOTO: Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg looks on as then-U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 31, 2016.  

 CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was released from jail on Wednesday, according to New York City Department of Correction records.

Weisselberg was sent to New York's Rikers Island jail on Jan. 10 for helping engineer a wide-ranging 15-year tax fraud scheme at former President Donald Trump's family business.