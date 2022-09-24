The Alabama Department of Corrections suspended a late-night execution Thursday after it couldn't find a vein while preparing prisoner Alan Eugene Miller for lethal injection, a delay the state later blamed on a flurry of last-minute legal filings that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The cancellation comes after a week of legal battles over which method the state would use to execute Miller, a back-and-forth that death-penalty opponents say reveals larger dysfunctions around how capital punishment operates - or fails to - in the 27 states that still carry out executions.