{div class=”default-style” style=”font-size: 12pt; font-family: helvetica,arial,sans-serif; color: #333333;”}A Massachusetts State Police sergeant has been relieved of his duties after turning himself in on domestic violence assault and other charges following an incident in Exeter on Sunday.
Bryan Erickson, 38, of Groveland, Mass., is charged with one count of second-degree assault and three counts of simple assault, which are all domestic violence related; obstructing the report of a crime, disobeying an officer and criminal trespass.
Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin confirmed that Erickson turned himself in on an arrest warrant and that the alleged incident occurred in Exeter, but said the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office is handling the case and referred additional questions to that agency.
County Attorney Patricia Conway said the complaints and affidavit in the case were filed with the court and that she didn’t feel comfortable commenting on the facts of the case at this point. The court paperwork wasn’t immediately available Monday afternoon.
Dave Procopio, director of media communications for Massachusetts State Police, confirmed that Erickson is a sergeant with the agency.
In a statement, Procopio said Massachusetts State Police took Erickson into custody at his home early Sunday morning and “immediately relieved him of duty.”
“When we relieved him of duty we took all his Massachusetts State Police equipment from him,” he said.
According to Procopio, state police have scheduled a departmental hearing later this week, at which time his duty status will be addressed, and have opened an internal affairs case.
“We condemn, and have zero tolerance for, the actions as alleged. We will take appropriate administrative action as warranted by the outcome of the criminal case in New Hampshire and our own internal investigation,” he said.
The Boston Herald reported that Erickson earned $186,400 last year.
Erickson, who is being held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Rockingham County Superior Court.