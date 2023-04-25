Exeter police are investigating after a man suffered a head wound in an apparent road rage incident early Tuesday.
At 7:46 a.m. Tuesday, Exeter police responded to the area of Portsmouth Avenue and Holland Way for a report of a road rage incident with assault.
Officers located an adult male victim on Route 101 eastbound in the vicinity of Guinea Road overpass, suffering from an apparent head wound.
The man was transported to Exeter Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
According to police, witnesses reported an alleged assailant fled the immediate area on Route 101 East, and a general broadcast was put out to surrounding jurisdictions asking for assistance in identifying the suspect.
As of 8:53 a.m. Exeter police said they identified all individuals involved in this incident and “there is no threat to the public,” officials said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Exeter police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident contact Detective John Suglia at (603) 773-6146.
Exeter police thanked the good Samaritans who stopped to render first aid to the victim, as well as personnel with the Exeter Fire Department, and Hampton and Salisbury police departments who assisted with this investigation.