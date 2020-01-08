Exeter police warn of emailed traffic ticket scam

EXETER -- Police have issued a warning about a scam involving fake traffic tickets emailed to potential victims with links to make online payments.
They were alerted to the scam Tuesday when a resident received an email that claimed to be sent from the “Department of Motor Vehicles” with the subject line, “Notice of Traffic Violation.”
The email provided details of a fake citation that claimed the person was caught speeding near an address on Linden Street and that the ticket had to be paid within 72 hours. The victim was advised not to mail a check but to pay online through a link to an “EasyPay Center.”
The bottom of the email read, “This was an automated message sent on behalf of your local Department of Motor Vehicles. Do not reply to this message.”
Police Chief Stephan Poulin said the ticket scam was a new one for his department.
As of Wednesday, he said only one complaint was made to police.
“I sent it out to regional departments, but have not received any feedback on whether or not they are getting any reports yet,” he said.
While the ticket may appear real at first glance, there are signs that it’s a fake.
Poulin said the email mentions payment plans, the person is referred to by his first name only, and the violation is generic and doesn’t include a time of the offense or New Hampshire statute. It also says that the email was sent by the “local” DMV.
“The biggest concern is where do the embedded links go and what could they do to a person's private computer system or server if opened at a place of business or government. The links could quite possibly request bank routing info or credit card to pay and then the person would be victimized greatly,” Poulin said.
