Donna Papsun, a forensic toxicologist with NMS Labs in Horsham, Pa., testifies Monday in Coos County Superior Court that her lab found a metabolite of heroin in the blood of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy following the June 21, 2019 crash in Randolph in which he struck and killed seven motorcyclists.
LANCASTER — An expert state witness testified Monday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the car-carrier driver who struck and killed seven motorcyclists on June 21, 2019 in Randolph, may have used heroin shortly before the crash.
Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., is on trial in Coos County Superior Court on seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide–DUI and manslaughter-reckless operation, as well as one count each of DUI aggravated collision with serious injury and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
According to the prosecution, Zhukovskky, having just transported a Toyota SUV from a dealership in New York state to the Berlin City Auto Group dealerships in Gorham, was westbound on U.S. Route 2, when — under the influence of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl — he crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The defense, while conceding that Zhukovskyy used heroin and cocaine some 12 hours before the crash, maintains that he is innocent of all charges and was not impaired.
Instead, the defense has alleged that the lead Jarheads motorcyclist, Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., of Lee, was legally drunk and caused the crash by hitting Zhukovskyy’s Dodge Ram pickup, causing its left front tire to blow out and the truck and the 40-foot long car carrier it was towing to enter the eastbound lane.
Killed were Mazza; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook; Desma Oakes, of Concord; Aaron Perry, of Farmington; Daniel Pereira, of Riverside, R.I.; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, of Lakeville, Mass.
Last Friday, the prosecution played a recording of the first interview Zhukovskky gave to New Hampshire State Police, in which he admitted to being responsible for the crash because he took his eyes off the road and strayed over the double-yellow line while attempting to retrieve a soft drink from a cup holder.
While Zhukovskyy told investigators then that he had used marijuana several months earlier, he did not volunteer — and the investigators did not ask — whether he had used any illegal drugs in the time leading up to the crash.
Forensic toxicologist Donna Papsun testified that testing of Zhukovskyy’s blood by her company, which was done at the request of the N.H. Forensic Laboratory, detected 6-monoacetylmorphine, a metabolite of heroin.
Estimating the half-lives of the metabolite, she said the heroin could have entered Zhukovskyy’s blood as late as 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on June 21, 2019. Zhukovskyy’s blood was first drawn at Weeks Hospital in Lancaster at 8:33 p.m.
Public defender Jay Duguay said the only reason the lab was testing his client’s blood was the state lab initially “botched” the testing.
Papsun agreed with Duguay that unlike alcohol, a given level of drug in the bloodstream does not necessarily correspond to impairment.