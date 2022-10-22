The highly addictive drugs fentanyl and methamphetamine are most commonly used by mentally ill people, with bad consequences: one leads to more deaths, the other to more severe illness.
While the use of either is a crime, methamphetamine presents a host of complications, including erratic and violent behavior. And it is not as easily treated.
“Meth is so prevalent, and it causes people to become violent,” said Dr. Jeffrey Fetter, chief medical officer at the New Hampshire Hospital. It can also cause people with diagnoses such as schizophrenia to become more psychotic, he said.
In 2019, approximately 9.5 million adult Americans had both a mental illness and a substance use disorder, according to a survey by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Unlike meth, Fetter said, opioids aren’t a direct cause of violent activity in his patients. They may steal or assault someone to get money for opiates, but the drug does not cause violent behavior.
Opioid addiction also is easier to treat. Professionals can prescribe drugs such as Suboxone and methadone to treat opioid addiction.
There is no such treatment for methamphetamine.
Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug. As of mid-September, New Hampshire authorities attributed 192 overdose deaths to fentanyl in whole or in part.
Methamphetamine was a factor in a much smaller number, 42, and most of those meth overdoses included fentanyl.
Circuit Court Judge Susan Ashley, who runs the mental health court in Rochester, cautioned that fentanyl is a problem because it can be added to any drug.
She also takes issue with perceptions about casual marijuana use.
Many mental health court defendants will deny that marijuana is a problem and buy into the popular “chill out” aura of the drug. But under the pressure of jail they will stop using it, and they are grateful, citing a reduction in anxiety, she said.