SAN FRANCISCO — Three members of the Hells Angels are now at the critical juncture between federal prison and freedom. All that’s left is for a jury to decide their fate.

Starting Monday, 12 randomly-selected Northern California residents are set to review nearly two months of testimony surrounding the Sonoma Hells Angels and their associates at club chapters as far away as Salem, Mass. The trial ended Friday after three days of closing arguments from federal prosecutors and defense attorneys, who presented wildly different interpretations of evidence that includes the testimony of former Hells Angels members and a onetime prospect who infiltrated the club while working as an FBI informant.

FBI agent outside the Fresno chapter office for the Hells Angels motorcycle club on Monday. A federal indictment charges the leader of the Fresno chapter with conspiracy to commit murder.