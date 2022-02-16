IPSWICH, Mass. — John Casey, the failed Boston Grand Prix promoter, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday by a judge who acknowledged that it was "a much more lenient sentence than Mr. Casey deserves."
Recently disclosed medical claims — including that Casey, 58, of Ipswich, spends 10 hours a day on dialysis, needs a kidney transplant, and is suffering from some type of pulmonary issue his doctors have not been able to clearly determine the origin of — kept U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs from imposing a longer term, she said.
But for those issues, "there would certainly be a more significant sentence," though she said she might not have gone as far as the nearly eight years sought by federal prosecutors.
Still, Burroughs expressed some skepticism, calling Casey a "consummate fraudster" and noting there is some "ambiguity" in the letters he submitted.
"He doesn't have a ton of credibility given all the lies he's told and told and told," Burroughs said.
And she pointed out that despite the concerns raised by Casey's lawyer about his fears of contracting COVID in a federal prison hospital, he "seems to be stubbornly refusing the COVID vaccine."
Casey's public defender, Jessica Thrall, requested that he serve just the mandatory minimum two years for identity fraud, a sentence Thrall argued would still put the "once robust" Casey at "severe medical risk" of infection or renal failure.
Thrall acknowledged the "extent of the loss and the harm here is staggering, but the court must weigh that harm against the immediate harm to Mr. Casey."
But a sentence that short, prosecutor Kristina Barclay argued, "sends a signal to Mr. Casey and potential criminals like him that fraud is a risk worth taking."
Barclay also argued that Casey "no doubt can and will find opportunities" to commit new crimes unless punished more severely.
The U.S. Attorney's office was seeking a 94-month prison term, just short of eight years.
Barclay said letters of support submitted by Casey's own family show that he had every advantage in life, including graduating from Boston College High School and Boston College and then attending Bentley University.
But instead of using that education and family support to earn an honest living, "he spent the better part of a decade learning what he'd use to engage in fraud," Barclay told the judge.
Casey was ordered to self-report to begin serving his sentence on April 12.
He appeared via video to read an apology, without emotion. "I am truly sorry for the acts I have committed," Casey read. "I look forward to someday making amends to those I have hurt ... I apologize for everything."
The three schemes to which Casey pleaded guilty last fall include failing to report more than $900,000 in income he took from the Boston Grand Prix, a failed Indy Car-style race that would have taken place on the streets of the Seaport District in 2016; a leasing scheme in which Casey convinced 15 lenders and leasing companies to either lease equipment to him or loan him money, more than $800,000, for a Peabody ice skating rink he had owned, and finally — even after he was facing charges in those schemes — setting up bogus corporate entities in New Hampshire to fraudulently claim nearly $700,000 in CARES Act payroll protection funds.
After completing his sentence, Casey will spend three years on probation, and has also been ordered to pay just under $2 million in restitution. Burroughs also said she will sign a forfeiture order allowing the government to seize bank accounts and a 3-carat diamond ring Casey bought with PPP loan proceeds.