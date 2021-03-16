New indictments against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the man accused of driving a pickup truck that hit and killed seven motorcycle club members in Randolph in 2019, no longer allege that he crossed into their lane.
Meeting in Concord on March 10, a Statewide Grand Jury indicted Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., on a charge of DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
According to court records, Zhukovskyy, an employee of Westfield Transportation of West Springfield, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck and towing a car trailer westbound on Route 2 around 6:26 p.m. on June 21, 2019, when he encountered an eastbound group of riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The original indictments against Zhukovskyy on Oct. 18, 2019 allege all of the same offenses as those from March 10, but say that he crossed “into the opposite lane of travel, thereby causing a collision” that resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.
The March 10 indictments do not allege that Zhukovskyy crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the Jarheads, saying instead that he either caused a collision while driving the pickup truck or was driving it “in a dangerous manner.”
Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is being held without bail at the Coos County House of Corrections. His public defenders, in their unsuccessfully arguing for his release on bail, have previously said that the state’s version of the collision is incorrect.
The defense said a subsequent report on the crash concluded that “the initial impact occurred between the left side of Mr. Mazza’s motorcycle and the left front tire of Mr. Zhukovskyy’s truck,” adding that the report determined “that the impact occurred directly over the center line and that Mr. Mazza’s motorcycle was in fact protruding over onto the center line when it struck the truck.”
The collision killed Albert Mazza, of Lee; Desma Oakes, of Concord; Aaron Perry, of Farmington; Michael Ferazzi, of Contoocook; Joanne and Edward Corr, of Lakeville, Mass.; and Daniel Pereira, of Riverside R.I. Seven people were injured.
John McCormick, the Coos County Attorney, was unavailable for comment Tuesday and a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office did not reply to an e-mail seeking comment.