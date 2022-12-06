Members of Congress honor the U.S. Capitol Police, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police, and others who protected the Capitol

Former Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman is hugged by an unidentified Capitol Police officer before members of Congress honored with the Congressional Gold Medal the U.S. Capitol Police, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police and others who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 reuters/MARY F. CALVERT

WASHINGTON — The mother and brother of police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, declined to shake the hand of top Republicans Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell at a medal ceremony Tuesday.

After greeting top Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at the award ceremony held in the Capitol Building, Gladys and Ken Sicknick walked by McCarthy and McConnell, the top Republicans in the House of Representatives and Senate, respectively, without acknowledging them. McConnell had reached out his hand in an apparent handshake attempt.