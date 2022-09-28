BEVERLY, Massachusetts — The family of an Emerson College professor who was struck and killed by a train at Beverly Depot in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA, Keolis Commuter Services, the train's operator, and the city of Beverly.

The suit, filed Monday in federal court in Boston, alleges that the train was going too fast and the operator failed to sound the horn when the train pulled into the depot and struck Moses Shumow, who was riding his bike across the tracks. It also said that the MBTA, Keolis and the city failed to provide adequate safety measures at the station.