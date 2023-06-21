US-NEWS-SOME-JUSTICE-AMANDA-DABROWSKIS-FAMILY-1-MLV.jpg

Ed Dabrowski (right), the father of Amanda Dabrowski, joined by family, friends and state officials including District Attorney Joseph Early, gives a statement outside Worcester County Superior Court Tuesday, following the guilty verdict against Amanda Dabrowski's killer, Carlos Asencio.

Family and friends of Amanda Dabrowski react with hugs and tears after a Worcester County jury finds Carlos Asencio guilty of murder in Dabrowski's death.

As the jury announced its verdict against Carlos Asencio — guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — the courtroom in Worcester County Superior Court remained silent.

Asencio betrayed no emotion. Family and friends of Amanda Dabrowski — who had waited nearly four years for a verdict against her killer since the July 3, 2019 attack that left her dying inside O’Connor’s Restaurant in Worcester, Massachusetts — retained decorum.