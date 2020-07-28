A Manchester man facing multiple charges stemming from a high-speed accident on Interstate 93 Monday night suffers from schizophrenia and allegedly threatened to kill his parents before stealing their SUV and later crashing it, authorities said.
Police said the stolen 2020 BMW X3 exceeded 100 mph at times before striking the rear of a 2017 Subaru Outback, sending the car and its occupants off the road highway and into multiple rolls before coming to rest. The accident took place just north of the Londonderry town line.
In the Outback were Jonathan Guinn, 31, Stephanie Schneider, 39, both of Brookline, Mass., and their infant daughter. All three were transported to Elliot Hospital. Stephanie suffered a broken pelvis, a broken jaw and internal bleeding in the incident, according to court papers filed by New Hampshire State Police. The infant and father escaped with minor injuries.
Giberson didn't stick around after the crash, instead bolting into nearby woods along the west side of the highway, state police said.
Witnesses provided a description of the driver who fled and state troopers and Londonderry and Manchester police canvassed the area with the help of a state police dog. Giberson, uninjured, was eventually spotted and taken into custody along the perimeter of the search area.
Giberson faces charges stemming from a domestic disturbance that evening at his parent's house on Maryland Avenue.
Parents told police he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been hospitalized for it three times.
During a confrontation with his parents, Giberson allegedly struck his father in the face, pushed his mother on the ground, threatened to kill him and took the car keys. The parents told police they believed their son would have killed them.
He faces charges of robbery, theft, misdemeanor domemstic assault and criminal threatening stemming from the domestic.
He is charged with leaving the scene of an accient, reckless conduct and vehicular assault stemming from the accident.
Giberson's address is listed as the New Horizon homeless shelter, and he is described as homeless. He was ordered held on preventive detention.
Anyone with information about the collision can call Trooper Matthew Wolak at 603-223-3787 or email him at Matthew.Wolak@dos.nh.gov.