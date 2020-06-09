The estate of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Croydon has filed a lawsuit against Newport’s Loyal Order of Moose Lodge for allegedly over-serving the other driver in the crash.
Michelle Fenimore, 20, died Sept. 22, 2017, along with Nicholas Carpenter, 18. Fenimore was engaged to Carpenter’s brother. The two were driving home from work in West Lebanon when they were struck head-on by a car driven by Kristin Lake, 25, on Route 10.
Lake, from Sharon, Vt., was tried in 2018 in Sullivan Superior Court on two counts of negligent homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, but was found not guilty.
According to the lawsuit prepared for Fenimore’s family by Laconia lawyer Matthew Lahey, Lake consumed several cocktails at the Newport Moose Lodge as the guest of another member. Lake told an EMT at the scene of the crash that she had three Cape Cod cocktails.
“While there, she drank several alcoholic beverages to the point where she became intoxicated,” the lawsuit states.
Lake was brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon to be treated after the accident, and her blood alcohol content was .144 percent. The legal limit in New Hampshire is .08. At Lake’s trial, jurors were shown police body camera video where Fenimore could be seen trapped in her car before she died from her injuries.
“Before her death, the late Ms. Fenimore experienced conscious physical and mental pain and suffering,” Lahey wrote in the lawsuit.
Lake’s lawyer James Valente claimed that the blood alcohol test was inaccurate, and that Fenimore may have caused the crash. The lawsuit states that the crash was caused when Lake lost control of her car while intoxicated and tried to correct her path as she headed for Fenimore’s car.
“It appears as though Michelle Fenimore saw the Lake vehicle about to collide with her vehicle in the southbound lane and took evasive action to swerve to the left and into the northbound lane to avoid the imminent collision,” Lahey wrote in the lawsuit. “Kristin Lake suddenly realized that she was traveling in the wrong lane and about to collide with the Fenimore vehicle, and suddenly swerved back into the northbound lane. The two vehicles collided with great force and, as a result, both Michelle Fenimore and her passenger Nicholas Carpenter died at the scene of the collision.”
Lake is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Instead Lahey’s complaint states that the Moose Lodge employees overserved Lake after she was intoxicated, acting in a reckless manner. Representatives for the Moose Lodge in Newport declined to comment.
The lawsuit is seeking $75,000 in damages.