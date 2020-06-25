The father of one of the two women murdered in Farmington in 2017 says he is nervous that the Dover man accused of committing the heinous crimes will walk.
Michael Pellegrini spoke on Thursday after Timothy Verrill’s motion to dismiss hearing wrapped up at Strafford County Superior Court.
Verrill, 38, is accused of killing Christine Sullivan, 48, of Farmington, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, of Barrington, at 979 Meaderboro Road in Farmington on Jan. 27, 2017.
Verrill was on trial for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and five counts of falsifying physical evidence this fall. A mistrial was declared and jurors were sent home on Nov. 1 after it was revealed that state police had not turned over all of the exculpatory evidence in the case as the state was concluding its questioning of witnesses.
This week, Verrill’s public defenders, Julia Nye, Meredith Lugo -- and now David Rothstein -- argued during a multi-day motion that dismissal of the charges against Verrill is warranted because the state failed to provide evidence favorable to their client in “reckless disregard of its constitutional obligations.”
They pointed to a failed polygraph test taken by a man named Michael Ditroia, who had been interviewed by police numerous times during the first two months of the investigation, as well as an interview in which a man named Alex Tsiros told authorities that four men moved Sullivan’s and Pellegrini’s bodies after they were killed.
Verrill was not one of the people named by Tsiros.
Michael Pellegrini said he knows the dismissal of first-degree murder charges is rare, but there is a chance that Verrill’s defense attorneys could get him off.
“No percentage is good. Is it 50/50 that he walks? 25/75? Nobody knows. It’s not a good feeling,” Michael Pellegrini said.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley argued at the close of the hearing on Thursday that state police have taken proper steps to remedy the situation and ensure it will not happen again.
“Defense counsel in his argument stated that this has brought about new change,” Hinckley said. “There is a record that there has been change made at the institutional level in this case.”
Hinckley said the case against Verrill should not be dismissed with prejudice.
Albert “Buzz” Scherr, a professor at University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce School of Law, said the judge has a tough decision to make because dismissing murder charges is hard but may be necessary if a judge finds police were reckless with information they knew could have pointed to a defendant’s innocence.
“It’s painful to enforce, but you know for certain it’s far less likely this kind of thing will ever happen again if this case gets thrown out. It’s far more likely that it will happen again if the judge says, ‘Well, you promised it will never happen again, so that’s good enough for me,’” Scherr said.
Judge Mark Howard said Thursday that he will take the matter under advisement before issuing his order.