A Farmington woman driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover escaped one of her handcuffs after police arrested her early Saturday, according to state police.

Sophia P. Hall, 22, of Farmington, was charged with reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and escape, along with other motor vehicle violations.