A Farmington woman pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking Friday, after her husband was sentenced in December
Sasha Rand, 34, of Farmington, pleaded guilty in federal court to fentanyl trafficking, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The New Hampshire State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated Rand and her husband, Derek Rand, in 2017 and 2018.
Prosecutors said the Rands used drug couriers from New Hampshire to obtain fentanyl in Massachusetts, who brought the drugs to New Hampshire to be sold.
Officers seized over one kilogram, or more than two pounds, of fentanyl from members of what they said was a drug trafficking organization. Both Rands were arrested in December of 2018 in Rochester, as part of a DEA operation to arrest fentanyl traffickers in the Rochester area.
Derek Rand was sentenced in December 2019 to serve 90 months in federal prison.
Sasha Rand pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking Friday. She will be sentenced on December 21st 2020.