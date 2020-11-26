EPSOM - A multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday night on Route 4 claimed the life of a Maine man, injured others and resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old Loudon woman for felony aggravated driving while impaired.
The accident happened about 8:34 p.m. in the area of the Epsom Highway Department near Lilac Lane. According to investigators, it appears a westbound 2020 Dodge Ram pickup rear ended a 2012 Jeep Liberty, pushing it into the eastbound lane where it collided with an eastbound 2016 Hyundai Veloster.
The Jeep Liberty was driven by Jon Sawyer, 43, of Waterboro, Maine, with Peter Carver, 58, of Casco, Maine, as the front passenger and Darcy Sawyer, 40, also of Waterboro, seated in the back. The Sawyers were transported to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Carver was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the Veloster, Luke Andrews, 23, of Epsom, was uninjured.
Amanda Raymond, the driver of the Dodge Ram, suffered minor injuries and was arrested at Concord Hospital charged with felony aggravated DWI.
The wreck closed Route 4 for about 5 hours, where a state Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Also assisting Epsom police were State Police Troop D and Chichester police and fire personnel.
"At this time it appears that driver impairment was a factor in this crash, however all aspects remain under investigation," state police said in a statement.
Anyone with information related to this collision can email Trooper Andrew Wilensky at andrew.p.wilensky@dos.nh.gov or call 603-223-8715.