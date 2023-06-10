Christopher Kelly with his daughter, Abrianna

Christopher Kelly with his daughter, Abrianna, 5, while she recovered in a Boston hospital after being shot last Saturday by Jamie Bell.

 From Facebook

Christopher Kelly says for years he tried to block his daughter from having contact with her mother’s boyfriend, fearing something bad would happen one day.

Kelly’s daughter, Abrianna, is the 5-year-old girl who was shot by Jamie Bell last weekend in Franklin and had to spend time in a Boston hospital. She has since been released after treatment for wounds to her arm and back.

Abriana,5, has since been release from the hospital and is back in Franklin