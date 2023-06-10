Christopher Kelly says for years he tried to block his daughter from having contact with her mother’s boyfriend, fearing something bad would happen one day.
Kelly’s daughter, Abrianna, is the 5-year-old girl who was shot by Jamie Bell last weekend in Franklin and had to spend time in a Boston hospital. She has since been released after treatment for wounds to her arm and back.
Bell shot and killed Nicole Hughes, 35, and daughter Ariella (Ella) Bell, 18 months, before police found he had killed himself with a knife.
Before the murders, Kelly had a gut feeling something was going to happen. He was concerned about Bell’s violent past, which included multiple felony convictions over the course of the past decade, he said in an interview last week. Bell also had been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after being arrested in Franklin in November 2018.
After last weekend’s tragedy, Kelly wonders why Bell was not still locked up after being charged with multiple felonies, especially given their violent nature. Bell was paroled in May 2020.
“I didn’t think it would come to murder, but I thought it would come to him hurting my kid or her mother,” Kelly said. “He has a track record of doing the same (expletive). It was just a matter of time when they let him out on parole.”
During a news conference June 3, Assistant Attorney General Adam Woods and Franklin Police Chief David Goldstein dodged all questions about Bell’s criminal past or calls for service to their home.
Kelly said he filed motions in family court, sent letters and called various state agencies in efforts to make sure Abrianna, who goes by Brina, was safe. He wasn’t happy about the responses he said he received.
“Nobody would listen to me,” Kelly said.
That could be because Kelly had his own run-ins with the law, including a conviction in federal court for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in March 2021. The verdict was vacated in January 2022 because of misleading testimony given by a witness.
Kelly was married to Nicole when they had Abrianna together. They divorced.
He is now engaged to be married to Crystal Hardy, who previously dated Bell.
Hughes and Kelly co-parented Abrianna. They were all friends, Kelly said.
Violent past
Hardy knows firsthand just how violent Bell could be. When she tried to pick up an F-150 on Nov. 25, 2018, that she lent to Bell for a move, Bell revved the engine and cut across a sidewalk and rammed the passenger side of another vehicle with Hardy inside.
“Bell followed their vehicle and drove it into the rear of (the other) vehicle when they stopped at the traffic lights at the South Main Street/Central Street intersection,” according to an affidavit.
The impact was enough for the airbag in the F-150 to deploy, according to the affidavit.
Hardy said two children were in the car at the time.
“He rammed her off the road and put a gun to her head,” Kelly said. “And they just ignored the whole thing.”
When police responded a while later, they did not locate a gun, but they did find a metal throwing star, swords, ax, baseball bat and multiple knives, including a cleaver, which he wasn’t allowed to possess as a felon, according to court documents.
Bell pleaded guilty on the weapon charges with the understanding his sentence would be 18 months to four years.
A check of Bell’s criminal history showed six convictions for criminal mischief, six convictions of simple assault, three convictions for criminal threatening, one conviction for burglary and one conviction for breach of bail.
In 2008, he was charged with simple assault-domestic violence for “choking the victim, punching her in the head and throwing her on the floor, against a fireplace and against a table.”
Red flags
Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public affairs for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said specific types of domestic violence are strong indicators or future lethal events.
“What we saw in the criminal history of Mr. Bell was exactly the red flags that we know, which lead to and predict a future homicide,” she said. “The act of strangulation is a very strong indicator of lethality as well as the fact that he illegally possessed a firearm.”
Much of the coalition’s efforts take a holistic approach to support social services for families and larger systems that hold offenders accountable.
Kelly wonders why the Merrimack County Attorney didn’t bring the weapons case to trial and push for a more severe prison sentence, especially when Bell faced 14 felony charges and had an extensive record.
“There is so much concrete evidence of him being straight-out violent and acting the way he did, and the prosecutor did absolutely nothing,” Kelly said. “They just wanted another check on their conviction rate.”
The Merrimack County Attorney at the time was Robin Davis. She did not respond to an email seeking comment on the case.
The state is seeing more such plea deals as COVID created a backlog in the courts, Grady Sexton said.
The case deserves a review, she said.
“Every time something like this happens everybody believes it’s tragic, everybody’s hearts are broken, but what are we going to do?” she said. “In order to effect change we have to take a serious and significant look at the events that led up to this … this was senseless and quite frankly predictable.”
What could have been
Calling hours for both Nicole and Ella were to take place Saturday afternoon at the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Social media posts show signs of what Nicole had hoped for in the future.
On April 28, Hughes wrote on Facebook that the family was planning a trip to Disney World and was looking for advice. They planned to bring the two girls.
Maybe they would have gone to the World’s Biggest Bounce House, which is coming to the Topsfield Fairgrounds in Massachusetts June 17 to July 1.
Friends talked about getting a group together.
“‘Brina’ is an absolute ray of light and mirror image of her mother with a larger than life smile,” Nicole’s obituary reads.
Ella “warmed the hearts of every single person she met with her big blue eyes and infectious wonderful smile,” the obituary continued.
Nicole always dreamed of being a mom who was able to stay home with her children.
Abrianna is outgoing and loves to play, read and go to gymnastics classes.
“She is always happy,” Kelly said. “Nicole and I got her into school a year early because she was really smart. She went into kindergarten knowing how to count to 100 and know how to write her name.”
Since the murder, Abrianna has been staying with her grandparents and Kelly has been in and out of family court seeking to get custody. He has tried to get her into crisis counseling.
“I don’t know what she is going through,” Kelly said. “She saw everything that happened that day.”
A GoFundMe account was started to raise $30,000 medical bills and to set up a college fund for Abrianna.
“Thank you all so much because everything raised will help Brina’s future and I cannot express how much love and appreciation my family feels on this long journey to heal,” Nicole’s sister, Makayla Hughes, wrote on Facebook.